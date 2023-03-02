ECOWAS Chairman and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló is Special Guest of Honour at GHALCA President Cup 2023

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, doubles as Chairman of Authority of ECOWAS will be the Special Guest of Honour of the GHALCA President Cup 2023, the organisers have announced.

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo will be in the company of his colleague His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday March 5, 2023.

Hearts of Oak will lock horns with their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in a league match which will also serve as the final of the Cup match.

GHALCA opted for this format due to fixture congestion with the new initiative receiving widespread support.

A penalty shootout will determine the winner of the match if it ends in a draw.

The two clubs will receive cash and medals as well as a trophy for the winner.

Fixture congestion has forced GHALCA to alter its plans and agreed with other stakeholders to use the crunch Premier League tie to celebrate the Ghanaian leader.

Officials of Hearts and Kotoko have agreed to the new plan and will usher in the new paradigm.