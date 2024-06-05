Ecuador name Ghanaian forward John Yeboah in squad for Copa America

German-born Ghanaian forward, John Yeboah has been named in Ecuador's final squad for the 2024 Copa America to be held in the United States of America.

The 23-year-old was included in coach Felix Sanchez's 27-man squad for the competition which begins later this month.

The Polish-based winger, who was born to a Ghanaian father and an Ecuadorian mother in Hamburg, enjoyed a decent season with Rakow Czestochowa in the just-ended campaign, scoring three goals and delivering five assists.

He is expected to boost the attack of the South Americans, alongside ex-West Ham star Enner Valencia as Ecuador eyes the Copa America title.

Yeboah represented Germany through the youth levels, playing from the U16 to the U20, but switched allegiance in March, making his Ecuador debut in a 2-0 win over Guatemala. The former Wolfsburg attacker could still switch nationality and play for the Black Stars if he fails to make an appearance at the tournament.

Ecuador have been drawn in Group B of the Copa America 2024 and will face Venezuela, Jamaica and Mexico.