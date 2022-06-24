Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal new number 14 confident he can deliver on expectations

Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah has told his critics that Arsenal gave him a new contract "for a reason," with the 23-year-old striker confident he can live up to the expectations.

The striker signed a long-term contract last week, inheriting the iconic No 14 jersey once worn by club legend Thierry Henry.

Nketiah was set to become a free agent this summer after his previous contract at Emirates Stadium expired, but he has decided to stay and commit to new terms until 2027.

Despite 56 appearances for the Premier League heavyweights over the last two seasons, questions have been raised about whether he is ready to play a prominent role for the club, and the former England U21 international is determined to silence his critics where it matters most - on the field.

“When you get a run of eight games in the first team, you get that database and platform to show everything you can do,” Nketiah told The Telegraph.

“I have worked a lot with the manager on playing with my back to goal, on the spaces to drop into and link play. Of course, it has been developed, but at the same time, you don’t get here by just standing in the penalty box and scoring a goal.

“People are always going to say things, but I know what I can do. The people that have played with me, played against me, the coaches that have worked with me, I know how they feel about me.

“Every team needs a squad to compete. The club is always looking for ways to strengthen. They have extended my deal and they have done so for a reason. Whoever comes in, you relish the challenge. You make them feel welcome, and then you fight and compete.”

Along with signing a new contract, Nketiah has agreed to change his squad number from 30 to 14, following in the footsteps of Arsenal's all-time leading scorer, Henry.

On that decision, a confident character added: "I joined the club at the age of 14, I wore 14 on loan at Leeds, and I even lived at No 14 at one point.

"When the opportunity came up to take it, it was hard to say no. I know what it means to the club and the fans. It’s a nice feeling, an iconic number.

"We know it is a special shirt and Thierry has made it cool to wear this shirt, just like he did with long socks and gloves. It is what we have grown up with. I am just trying to be the best version of myself. I’m focused on creating my own memories in that shirt, leaving my own stamp on it."