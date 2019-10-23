Eddie Nketiah climbs off the bench to rescue point for Leeds United against Preston

Forward Edward Nketiah came off the bench to score late and rescue a point for Leeds United in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

The English born Ghanaian forward replaced Patrick Bamford in the 77th minute and made an instant impact after scoring ten minutes later to level the score for the visitors at Preston North End.

The goal was the 20-year old's third in the English Championship after nine games, most of which he starts from the bench.

Tom Barkhuizen gave the host the lead in the 74th minute, three minutes before Nketiah's introduction.

The on-loan Arsenal forward goal keeps Leeds second on the table, just two points behind leaders West Bromwwich Albion.