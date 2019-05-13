Eddie Nketiah delighted to score debut premier league goal for Arsenal

English born Ghanaian forward Edward Nketiah has expressed delight in scoring his first premier league for Arsenal.

The 19-year old scored in Arsenal's 3-1 thrashing of Burnley at the Turf Moor, his only goal of the season for the senior side after 5 appearances in the Premier League.

Nketiah posted on Twitter,"Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now. So happy to have scored my first Premier League goal. Hopefully the first of many.'

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal beat Burnley at Turf Moor, but the Gunners failed to finish in the top four for the third successive season.

Burnley pulled one back as Ashley Barnes met Johann Berg Gudmundsson's pass with a glancing header.

Eddie Nketiah added a third with the last play of the game in the 95th minute as he poked the ball through Heaton's legs.

The Gunners secured fifth place meaning they go straight into the Europa League group stage next season.

And they can still qualify for the Champions League if they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final on 29 May in Baku.