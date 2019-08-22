Eddie Nketiah delighted to snatch late winner for Leeds against Brentford

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has expressed delight in scoring the winner for Leeds in their victory over Brentford in the English Championship on Wednesday evening.

The on-loan Arsenal attacker climbed off the bench to score the winner in the 1-0 win, which sends Leeds to top of the championship table.

"Anyone call for a goal? Big 3 points at Elland Road tonight, Glory be to God," the 20-year old posted on Twitter after the game.

Despite dominating the game, Leeds United failed to take the lead as their incessant attacking play was thwarted by the impregnable Brentford defense.

As the match looked to be heading for a draw, manager Marcelo Bielsa introduced Nketiah in the 76th minute.

The petit poacher made the substitution count after firing home five minutes later to hand the Yorkshire club a slim 1-0 win.

The victory takes Leeds United to the top of the Championship standing with 10 points after four round of matches.

Nketiah joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal this summer.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin