Eddie Nketiah determined to break into Arsenal first team ahead of upcoming season

Published on: 23 July 2019

Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah says he is "pushing" and working hard to break into the Arsenal first team ahead of the start of the new season. 

The 20-year English born attacker has been in sizzling form for the gunners in preseason, scoring three in two games including the winner against Bayern Munich.

Nketiah bagged a brace as Arsenal defeated Fiorentina on Saturday but he is yet to know whether he will play a key role in the squad next season.

However, the determined striker says he is working everyday to earn a spot in the first team.

“I need to keep pushing, keep working and as for the season I want to be playing regularly,” he said.

“After the pre-season tour, it’s something that I’ll look at with my family and speak to the manager and see what’s best for me.

“I feel like I have a great relationship with the fans. It’s nice that they notice that and sing my name. That’s a dream come true. Even out here the fans are screaming my name.

“They travel all around the world to see us play and support us. I always try to give them something back and I’m so grateful that they have taken to me like that as one of the boys from the academy and I hope it can continue.”

Arsenal begin the season on August 11th with a trip to the Saint James Park to play Newcastle United.

