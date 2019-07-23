Eddie Nketiah determined to break into Arsenal first team ahead of upcoming season

Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah says he is "pushing" and working hard to break into the Arsenal first team ahead of the start of the new season.

The 20-year English born attacker has been in sizzling form for the gunners in preseason, scoring three in two games including the winner against Bayern Munich.

Nketiah bagged a brace as Arsenal defeated Fiorentina on Saturday but he is yet to know whether he will play a key role in the squad next season.

However, the determined striker says he is working everyday to earn a spot in the first team.

“I need to keep pushing, keep working and as for the season I want to be playing regularly,” he said.

“After the pre-season tour, it’s something that I’ll look at with my family and speak to the manager and see what’s best for me.

“I feel like I have a great relationship with the fans. It’s nice that they notice that and sing my name. That’s a dream come true. Even out here the fans are screaming my name.

“They travel all around the world to see us play and support us. I always try to give them something back and I’m so grateful that they have taken to me like that as one of the boys from the academy and I hope it can continue.”

Arsenal begin the season on August 11th with a trip to the Saint James Park to play Newcastle United.