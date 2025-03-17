Eddie Nketiah draws strength from Ghanaian supporters

Eddie Nketiah thrives on the love and admiration he receives from Ghanaian fans, using it as fuel to push himself even harder on the pitch.

Born in Lewisham to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah began his football journey at Chelsea before joining Arsenal, where he made his first-team debut in 2017. He played over 150 games for the Gunners, with a loan spell at Leeds United during their 2019â€“20 Championship-winning campaign.

His connection to Ghana remains strong, and whenever he visits, he’s met with warm embraces at the airport.

Speaking in NBC Sports’ By Way of Africa series, Nketiah shared how much the unwavering support from Ghanaians means to him.

"It’s amazing. It gives me a lot of motivation to keep doing what I’m doing and work even harder, knowing that people are also getting joy and living through my experience. I always keep that in the back of my mind whenever I go out to train and play," he said.

"I’m playing for myself, but also for my family and the people who supported me. They’ve sacrificed a lot to help me get here," he added.