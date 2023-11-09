Eddie Nketiah dropped from England squad for EURO 2024 qualifiers

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been dropped from the England squad ahead of the EURO 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

The 24-year-old was part of the team for October's international break, making his debut in the friendly against Australia.

However, the English-born Ghanaian will not be part of the Three Lions team for the November break.

This leaves the door open for Ghana to hand in an invite for the Arsenal striker, who is still considering his options at the international level.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, Nketiah is eligible to play for the Black Stars despite making an appearance for England.

According to the nationality switch rules, players with dual heritage can change their countries if they do not make over three competitive appearances for either country.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton is yet to announce his squad for Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros next week.

Below is the England squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)