Eddie Nketiah embraces role model status and Crystal Palace challenge

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah cherishes the privilege of being a role model, recognizing the impact he can have on aspiring young footballers.

The 25-year-old striker, who began his football journey at Chelsea before making his name at Arsenal, has steadily built his career with determination and resilience. After breaking into Arsenal’s first team in 2017 and experiencing a loan spell at Leeds United during their Championship-winning campaign, Nketiah now seeks a fresh challenge at Palace.

Born in Lewisham to Ghanaian parents, he first showcased his talent playing for south-east London’s Hillyfielders before Chelsea scouted him at nine. Though released by the Blues in 2015, his path led him to Arsenal, where he developed into a clinical forward.

In NBC Sports’ By Way of Africa series, Nketiah spoke about embracing his heritage and the significance of representation on a global stage.

"It’s an amazing opportunity. We’re blessed to be able to do what we do and to be role models for people to look up to, see what we’re doing, and follow in our footsteps. I just want to work as hard as I can to hopefully create my own legacy that people can look back on and be proud of â€” people who have a similar upbringing as me or come from the same environment, who believe it may not be possible," he said.

"I want them to see someone like myself who they can hopefully relate to. It’s nice to have that opportunity to do well and give that motivation and sense of hope to people trying to achieve their dreams. I love that! Switching gears, I want to talk Crystal Palace. You’ve said making the move to this club was about taking the next step in your career, but growth is often uncomfortable."