Eddie Nketiah fails to make England team for Ukraine clash

English-born Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah was not named in the England team that played Ukraine on Saturday despite receiving his first national team invite.

The Arsenal star, who remains eligible to play for Ghana, watched from the stands at the Three Lions were held by Ukraine in the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Nketiah could still make his debut for the Europeans when they face Scotland next in the international break.

However, his unavailability for the Ukraine game leaves the door wide open for a Ghana invite. His absence also indicated his chances with England remains in doubt and could end up not living up to his dreams of becoming an integral member of the team.

Nketiah holds the record of being the top scorer for the English U21 team.

Meanwhile, in an eventful draw, Ukraine opened the scoring through Nketiah's teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko before Kyle Walker levelled for England before half-time.

The 24-year-old was born to Ghanaian parents in London, where he started his career as a footballer.