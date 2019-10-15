Eddie Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi on target as England thrash Austria

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 October 2019
Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick with Callum Hudson-Odoi also hitting a brace as England's U21 side run rampant in a 5-1 win over Austria.

The Young Lions moved top of their qualifying group with an emphatic win, thanks in large part to Nketiah.

Despite struggling on loan with Leeds this season, the Arsenal youngster fired home twice in the first-half before collecting the match ball with 11 minutes remaining.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi also scored a brace on the night as England took one step closer to qualification for Euro2021.

