Eddie Nketiah 'hungry for more' after Arsenal's Community Shield triumph over Man City

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah has expressed desire for more trophies after Arsenal defeated Manchester City to win the Community Shield.

Nketiah came on in the second half as Arsenal rallied from a goal down to beat City on penalties in the curtain raiser game before the start of the new season.

The former England youth international is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming campaign following injury to Gabriel Jesus.

"What a start to the season, hungry for more!," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, second-half substitute Leandro Trossard forced the game to penalties after netting an injury time equalizer to cancel Cole Palmer's lead for City.

Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed from the spot with Arsenal converting four penalties to win encounter at Wembley.

Arsenal will begin the season with a home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday August 12.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has been in talks with Nketiah over a potential nationality switch.