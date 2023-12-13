Eddie Nketiah nets maiden Champions League goal as Arsenal draw against PSV

English-Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah scored his first UEFA Champions League goal for Arsenal as they were held to a 1-1 draw in Holland by PSV Eindhoven.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring for the Gunners just before half time after finishing off a brilliant assist from Reiss Nelson.

However, the host levelled five minutes after the break through Yorbe Vertessen.

"1st UCL goal, looking forward to the knockout rounds!," wrote Nketiah on social media after the match.

Arsenal finished top of Group B with 13 points while PSV placed second with nine points as the two sides progressed to the knockout stages of the competition.

The English side will find out their opponents for the elimination stages in a draw to be held on Monday.

"First of all credit to them, the way they play. The creation and timing when the ball was really far from our goal, we weren’t very clear and what we wanted at sometimes. We mis-kicked the ball twice which is pretty unusual for us to do and we have to adapt and we have to put our head backwards and run backwards and we did that and it could’ve been a different result," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.