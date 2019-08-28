Eddie Nketiah on target as Leeds United exit Carabao Cup after loss against Stoke City

Edward Nketiah netted his second goal for Leeds in two starts, but the youngster couldn’t stop the Whites from crashing out of the League Cup, losing 5-4 to Stoke on penalties.

Stoke City advanced to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shootout win over Leeds.

Jack Harrison missed the decisive penalty for Leeds after England goalkeeper Jack Butland - back in the Stoke City goal after being dropped for Saturday's league defeat against the same opponents - had put the visitors 5-4 up in the shootout.

Butland had previously allowed Leeds back into the game after striking a goal-kick against his own defender, allowing on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah to halve a 2-0 deficit created by Danny Batth and Sam Vokes' quick-fire goals at the end of the first-half.

Helder Costa headed in Leif Davis' cross from close-range with ten minutes remaining to force the shootout, but Harrison fired his penalty against the post as Stoke went through.

Nketiah has scored three goals for Leeds since joining from Arsenal this summer.