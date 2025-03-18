GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Eddie Nketiah opens up on challenges after joining Crystal Palace

Published on: 18 March 2025
Eddie Nketiah opens up on challenges after joining Crystal Palace
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 1: Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall at Selhurst Park on March 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Striker Eddie Nketiah has opened up on his challenges since his move to Crystal Palace.

The English-born of Ghanaian descent joined the Eagles on a long-term deal during the summer transfer window from Arsenal.

However, Nketiah has failed to hit the ground running and speaking to NBC Sports, the former Chelsea youngster has addressed the challenges he has faced at the club.

"It’s a new environment. I think that was needed for me. I’m 25 now, and I had a good start to my career at Arsenal, but I felt like it was nice to take the next step and come here â€” a place where they’ve given young players a lot of opportunity to flourish. It’s been a good, good move so far. It’s had difficult times, but some good times as well," he said.

"The biggest challenge was probably coming back from injury â€” the first muscle injury of my career. Being able to overcome that in a [short] time was a good challenge for me.

"Restarting and being out of your comfort zone every day, working in a new environment, under a new manager â€” it’s been good, and I’m learning every day. I’m improving and learning more about myself. I’m looking forward to the future here, and hopefully, I can achieve good things," he added.

Eddie Nketiah has so far made 23 appearances for the side, scoring three goals.

