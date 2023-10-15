Eddie Nketiah says he extended his Arsenal contract due to his affection for the club

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has opened up about the reasons behind his decision to extend his contract with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old recently extended his contract with Arsenal, and in an interview with FourFourTwo, he revealed the reasons behind his decision.

His sentiments reveal a profound affection for the Gunners and a strong commitment to his personal and professional development.

"I signed a new deal at Arsenal because I love the club. London is home… but I’ve been an Arsenal fan all my life, and that played a significant role."

The striker also cited discussions with the manager as a determining factor in his choice.

"Speaking to the manager and the plans he had for me… I knew I wanted to learn, develop, and help Arsenal FC," he explained.

Nketiah's football journey began in Chelsea's youth setup, but he moved on in 2015 due to physical considerations. That year, he joined the Arsenal academy, progressing through the U-18 and U-23 teams. His dedication and hard work led to a call-up from then-manager Arsène Wenger for a pre-season tour of Australia and China.

Since then, Nketiah has made strides in his career. He made his debut for Arsenal's senior squad, featured in loan spells with Leeds, and upon his return, earned more playing time with the Gunners.

In the previous season, Nketiah contributed significantly, making 40 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals, and providing two assists.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal man made his first appearance for the Three Lions in an international friendly against Australia on Friday despite interest from Ghana FA officials to make him a Black Stars player