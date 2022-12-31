Eddie Nketiah scores again as Arsenal thump Brighton in six-goal thriller

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah scored for the second game running as Arsenal defeated Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Park.

The 23-year-old, who scored on Boxing Day against West Ham, finished the year in style with a fine strike for Arsenal in their 4-2 win on the road.

Nketiah was making his second start in the English Premier League following injury to Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners got off to a great start after England winger Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock after just two minutes before Martin Odergaard doubled the lead six minutes to half time.

Nketiah then put the game beyond the Seagulls two minutes after the break.

But Brighton pulled once back with 25 minutes remaining through Kaoru Mitomu.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli responded six minutes later with an exquisite finish but Evan Ferguson halved the deficit few minutes later.

Compatriot Thomas Partey lasted 75 minutes and was replaced by Egyptian midfielder Mohamed El Neny.

Ghana right-back Tariq Lamptey played the entire duration for Brighton and Hove Albion.