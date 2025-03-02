Eddie Nketiah scores again as Crystal Palace progress in English FA Cup

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah scored for the second game in succession as Crystal Palace continued their fine run this season.

Nketiah, who scored in the 4-1 win over Aston Villa in midweek, his first Premier League goal for the club, added to his tally in the FA Cup to seal a 3-1 victory for the Eagles against Milwall at Selhurst Park. The goal was his second in the competition for Palace.

The 26-year-old rose high to head home with nine minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Milwall were reduced to ten men as early as the eight minute when Liam Roberts was sent off.

Few minutes later, the Premier League side broke the deadlock through a Japhet Tanganga own goal.

Daniel Munoz added Palace's secon seven minutes later and after a long addition time in the first half, the visitors pulled one back through Wes Harding.

Nketiah, who remains eligible to represent Ghana, has now scored three goals for Palace since joining them last summer from Arsenal.