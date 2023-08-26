GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Eddie Nketiah scores as Arsenal share spoils with Fulham

Published on: 26 August 2023
English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah climbed off the bench to score as Arsenal conceded late to draw against ten-man Fulham. 

The England youth international replaced Leandro Trossard just at the start of the second half with the Gunners down to an early goal from Andreas Pareira.

Following the introduction of the 23-year-old, the North London side became sharp in front of goal with a foul on fellow second half substitute Fabio Viera earning Arsenal a penalty.

Bukayo Saka made no mistake from the spot to level the scores before Nketiah shot Arsenal in front two minutes later, connecting to a brilliant cross from Viera.

Fulham were released to ten men after Calvin Bassey stopped Nketiah from going forward after losing the ball.

Late into the game, the visitors equalized through Joao Palhinha.

Thomas Partey lasted 55 minutes and was replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

