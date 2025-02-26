GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Eddie Nketiah scores debut Premier League goal at Crystal Palace in big win over Aston Villa

Published on: 26 February 2025
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace

English-Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has finally scored his maiden Premier League goal for Crystal Palace as the Eagles thumped Aston Villa at Selhurst Park. 

The 26-year-old, who joined the South London side from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, had to wait for months to get his debut goal in the Premier League for Palace.

Nketiah met a fine cross from Tyrick Mitchel before rolling it home for his side's fourth in the 4-1 win on Tuesday evening.

The English-born forward came on with four minutes remaining, replacing two-goal hero Ismaila Sarr, before going on to make an instant mark for Oliver Glasner's men.

Senegalese winger, Sarr, opened the scoring for the host after 29 minutes but Villa responded after the break through Morgan Rogers.

Crystal Palace's top scorer Jean Phillipe Mateta responded moments later to restore Palace's lead before Sarr completed his brace.

Nketiah, who has netted in the FA Cup, had to wait till his 19th league game for Palace to score his first in the league.

