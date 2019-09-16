Eddie Nketiah scores to send Leeds top of championship table

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah climbed off the bench to help Leeds United beat Barnsley and go top of the English championship table.

The on-loan Arsenal forward replaced Patrick Bamford in the 70th minute and 14 minutes later opened the scoring for Leeds United.

Mateusz Klich then added a second five minutes later after converting from the spot.

Moments after the Ghanaian entered the pitch, Phillips delivered a lovely cross from the right at a free-kick and substitute Nketiah was on hand to volley home.

Nketiah then won a penalty when he was clipped by Halme and Klich made no mistake from the spot, converting with cool, to send Leeds back to Elland Road with all three points.

The victory sends Leeds top of the table after Swansea City lost to Nottingham Forrest.