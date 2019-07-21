Eddie Nketiah hits brace as Arsenal beat Fiorentina on US pre-season tour

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah continued his impressive form during pre-season as he scored twice in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Fiorentina in the International Champions Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Boss Unai Emery opted for a youthful side spearheaded by the 20-year-old Englishman, who scored the winner against Bayern Munich this week.

The youngster opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before substitutes Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette combined to set up an unmissable chance for him to make it two in the 65th minute.

Nketiah has now scored three goals in Arsenal's tour having netted the winner against Bayern Munich.