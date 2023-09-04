Eddie Nketiah shares excitement after Arsenal's comeback win against Manchester United

English-born Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah has reacted to Arsenal's victory over Manchester United after playing a key role in the 3-1 win at the Emirates.

The freshly England national team invitee served the assist that started a strong comeback from the Gunners after finding Martin Odegaard for the leveller just a minute after Marcus Rashford had given United the lead.

Deep in injury time, summer arrival Decland Rice gave Arsenal the lead with a powerful strike before Gabriel Jesus sealed victory in style.

"Jollof rice. Big three points," wrote an excited Nketiah after the game.

Arsenal remain unbeaten in the new campaign and will be hoping to match champions Manchester City boot-for-boot for the title this season.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with the mentality of his players including Nketiah, praising the team for the win over their rivals.

“I love the mentality of the team, the determination, the eagerness to win and go and go and go. We never give up. Obviously we gave them the first goal in a situation that we discussed. They kill you if you do that and we did, but we reacted straight away and I think, overall over the 100 minutes, the team was very dominant and deserved to win the game, but to be fair the margins with this team are so small and it could have gone in a different way," he said.

Nketiah will join the English national team for the first team ahead of the games against Ukraine and Scotland.