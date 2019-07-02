Eddie Nketiah vows to fight for a place in Arsenal first team next season

English born Ghanaian youngster Eddie Nketiah has pledged to fight for a place in the first team of Arsenal ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 20-year old will have to fight for a place with Premier League golden boot winner Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng and Arsenal's player of the season Alexander Lacazette.

Last season, Nketiah started only three games and was mostly confined to the bench but the youngster is poised for more roles next season.

"I'm going to go back to Arsenal and see where I stand," he told Sky Sports News.

"I've prepared well to go back into pre-season but I need see what plans the manager has for me and we'll take it from there. At the moment I am returning back to Arsenal and will give it my all.

"[Lacazette and Aubameyang] are good players but there are a lot of good players in every position at Arsenal.

"You have to believe in yourself and believe that you are good enough to play. I think I am good enough to play for this club."