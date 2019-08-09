Eddie Nketiah wants to help Leeds United achieve promotion goal

English born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has revealed his ambitions of helping Leeds United achieve their goals this season.

The 20-year old striker joined the Peacocks on a season long loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

“It’s a great feeling to get it over the line and I’m really excited and looking forward to the future,” Nketiah told Leedsunited.com.

“Hopefully I can develop how I want to develop and hopefully I can help the club reach its goals.

With several clubs interested in the young gunner, Nketiah says he chose Leeds United because of manager Marcelo Bielsa coupled with the history of the club.

“This club is such a big club, with a big history and the manager played a big part, I want to learn under him," he said.

“He has worked with such great players already and helped them develop in their careers.

“I feel he is a very demanding coach and I am eager to learn and eager to improve, so I think we will get along well and hopefully it will be the best match and combination for Leeds and myself.

“I know you need to work hard to get to the top and I am here to work hard and do all I can to help the team and improve as a player.

“It’s been flattering to have a lot of interest, but Leeds, with the fan base from what I have seen on social media has been really welcoming.

Although he was persuaded by the history of the club, the Ghanaian attacker believes the style of play suits him better, hence an easy decision to make.

“The style of play was also a big part in me coming here over other clubs, this is the play that I like and feel like I will suit.

“The methods of the manager are great and hopefully I can add my own spin and help take the club forward.”

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin