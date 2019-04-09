Eden Hazard is a "superb role model"- Hudson-Odoi says after West Ham win

Chelsea winger Calum Hudson-Odoi says Belgian star Eden Hazard has been a "superb role model" to him after his magnificent performance against West Ham.

Hazard turned in one of the best individual displays of the season at Stamford Bridge in the 2-0 win, grabbing both goals and lighting up the game with numerous moments of quality.

"All I can say to you is that I watched the whole thing and my mouth was like [wide open], the whole way through. It was crazy, he is an exceptional player. You know his qualities. He is a great player and I expect stuff like that from him anyway," he said after the game.

"I am always watching and learning from stuff that he does in training and games, so watching someone like that he's like a superb role model and idol to look up to."

While there were numerous moments that made the Stamford Bridge crowd leap to their feet, Hazard's first goal will live long in memory.