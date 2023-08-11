Edmund Ackah and Eugene Noel Nobel resign from GHALCA to contest for GFA Exco positions

Two council members of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Edmund Ackah and Eugene Noel Nobel, have resigned from their roles to contest for the Ghana Football Association election.

The duo will be contesting for the Executive Council positions ahead of the September 27 GFA election.

Both have enormous experience in football administration with Mr Ackah recently serving as the team manager of the Black Galaxies.

He is also the team manager of Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex 1996.

Nominations have been opened by the GFA's election committee, with persons interested picking up forms to contest for the various positions.

"Ghalca Council members Edmund Ackah and Eugene Noel Nobel have resigned from their roles to contest Ghana Football Association Executive Council positions. The association wish the two gentlemen the best of luck in their new adventure," GHALCA wrote on Twitter, confirming the resignations of Mr Ackah and Mr Nobel.

Kurt Okraku, the GFA boss is also seeking re-election as the head of Ghana's football federation.