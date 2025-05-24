GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Edmund Baidoo scores as RB Salzburg beat Rapid Wien 4-2

Published on: 24 May 2025
Edmund Baidoo scores as RB Salzburg beat Rapid Wien 4-2
SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - May 24: Edmund Baidoo of FC Red Bull Salzburg during the ADMIRAL Bundesliga match FC Red Bull Salzburg vs. SK Rapid Wien on May 24, 2025 in Salzburg, Austria.Photo by Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo found the net in Red Bull Salzburg’s thrilling 4-2 win over Rapid Wien in Round 32 of the Austrian Bundesliga Championship Group on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who started and played 69 minutes, scored Salzburg’s third goal in a high-intensity first half. He coolly slotted home in the 24th minute after a clever through ball from Dorgeles Nene, drawing cheers from the Red Bull Arena faithful.

Salzburg stormed into the lead early, with Oscar Gloukh and Dorgeles Nene finding the net inside 11 minutes. Rapid Wien briefly clawed one back through Andrija Radulovic, but Baidoo’s strike restored Salzburg’s two-goal cushion before the break.

Nene sealed the win with a long-range effort in the 56th minute, though Guido Burgstaller grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

Salzburg now boasts 37 wins in 62 meetings against Rapid Wien, extending their dominance in the rivalry.

Baidoo’s form continues to impress, with four goals and one assist this season. Salzburg will next face Pachuca in the Club World Cup on June 18.

