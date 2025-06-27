Edouard Mendy: My move to Saudi Arabia was about more than money

Senegal’s Edouard Mendy has rejected claims that his move to Saudi Arabia was solely motivated by money, insisting his transfer to Al-Ahli in 2023 was based on ambition and belief in the club’s project.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper left Chelsea in a £16 million deal and has since played a pivotal role in Al-Ahli’s rise, helping them win the Asian Champions League for the first time in the club’s history in May.

“Some people will quickly jump to conclusions and say the only reason is money,” Mendy told BBC Sport and BBC Africa. “But from the start, I always said that when I left Chelsea, I knew I was joining another team where I could win everything, which was no longer the case at Chelsea.”

He added, “Al-Ahli’s project came along and they made me feel I had a big role to play. Two years later, we won the Champions Leagueâ€¦ so yes, that validates my choice.”

Beyond football, Mendy has been focused on giving back. He sponsors a school project called Yakaar, meaning “hope”, in Keur Massar, Senegal, supporting children’s access to digital learning. It’s a mission close to his heart, given his own struggles breaking into professional football after a period of unemployment at 22.

“Hope is what kept me going,” he said. “Hope of getting that first contract, of playing for the national team, and making my family proud.”

Reflecting on his journey, Mendy acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being an African goalkeeper at the top level. “Whether nationally or internationally, I had that responsibility,” he said. “It’s the same for other African goalkeepers like Andre Onana and Yassine Bounou.”

Mendy remains one of the few players to have won both the UEFA Champions League and the Asian Champions League, a rare feat that, he believes, proves his move was never just about the paycheque.