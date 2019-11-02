GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Edward Sarpong elated after making it to the Black Meteors final 21-man squad

Published on: 02 November 2019

i

 

Black Meteors defender Edward Sarpong is delighted after making the final 21-Man squad for the upcoming Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The Esperanca de Lagos player is among the debutants named by coach Ibrahim Tanko for the tournament.

“Is by God’s Grace, a lot of people didn’t believe I could make the list. I am very happy to have made the list and I thank God”, he said in an interview.

He urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they seek to end the 15 years wait and book a place at next summer’s Olympic Games.

“For 15 years now we haven’t qualifier so we pray Ghanaians will support us in prayers and we will also work hard to ensure we win the tournament and qualify for the Olympic Games”

Ghana will begin their campaign against Cameroon on 8 November, 2019 at the Cairo International Sports Stadium.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments