Edwin Gyasi confident CSKA Sofia will win the Bulgarian league next season

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi is confident CSKA Sofia will win the Bulgarian league next season following their preseason exercises in Austria.

The Ghanaian is part of 26 first team players involved in preseason activities in Austria ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

CSKA Sofia, finished last season as runners up to Ludogorets but the Ghanaian is confident his side will emerge triumphant next season.

"I feel very well. The preparation was heavy, but that is good for the team. Unfortunately, when Stamen Belchev was at the head of the team, I missed the preliminary training and lagged tactically with my colleagues. It is different now and feels optimism for the new season, "Gyasi told reporeters.

Asked if he feels well after having been in the team for half a year, he said, "Of course it's better. I'm waiting for the season with impatience. I can say we're ready for the new championship, but we have to show it on the pitch. We showed the strong controls we played in Austria, what we are working on and how we want the team to look. I'm optimistic for next year, but we need to build on it permanently. "

"We can win the title in Bulgaria. That's why I'm here. I hope we will. Time will show if I can be a key figure for CSKA, "Gyasi concluded.

The Ghanaian winger joined the Bulgarian giants in February from Norwegian side Aaeslund.