Edwin Gyasi ready for English Premier League switch as he welcomes Wolves, Brighton interest

CSKA Sofia winger Edwin Gyasi is surprised by talk of interest from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Also, Brighton Hove and Albion are being linked with the Ghana international.

Gyasi could make a move in the January market and he sounds ready for the huge step in his career.

"Yes, is that so? OK. I know nothing, but something like that would be nice," the midfielder told Voetbalzone.

"Who does not want to play in the Premier League? I'm just trying to do my best, work hard. We can see where the ship is stranding. I was completely nowhere, but it is now going in the right direction.

"I work hard and I hope that I can continue to follow the right path. I am grateful for everything that comes my way. I never dared to dream of the national team. With my achievement, my hard work has been rewarded, that's how I see it. You must never give up, I'm ready."