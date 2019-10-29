Edwin Gyimah debuts for Black Leopards in draw with SuperSport in PSL

Midfielder Edwin Gyimah played his first match for Black Leopards last Friday against SuperSport United in the Absa Premiership.

The former Ghana international lasted the entire duration of the match in the 2-2 draw.

Matsatsantsa opened the scoring after 33 minutes through Aubrey Modibanwho applied a simple tap-in from a well-constructed move.

But Leopards levelled four minutes to halftime when Chris Katjiuka nodded home from a corner into the danger area.

The move bore fruits three minutes later as Mbule combined with Webber to set-up Thamsanqa Gabuza for an easy tap past Mendes.

Lidoda Duvha pushed for the equaliser towards the final minutes and were rewarded at the death when Pentjie Zulu fired home from the penalty spot following a foul in the area.