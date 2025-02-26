Edwin Gyimah has anger issues, needs to go to rehab- Former agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi

A former agent of former defender Edwin Gyimah has asked the former Ghana international to seek professional help at a rehab centre amid disagreements over his collapsed move to Magesi FC.

Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi is disappointed and livid with how the former Orlando Pirates defender-cum-midfielder has blow away several career opportunities.

The fallout between the former Orlando Pirates player and Mulovhedzi comes after a collapsed move to South African Premier Soccer League side Magesi FC. According to Ratshibvumo, Gyimah was offered a contract at Magesi FC after spending a few days training with them.

However, the 33-year-old made a U-turn on signing with the club, after being reportedly handed an improved offer elsewhere.

Gyimah has been without a club after parting ways with Sekhukhune United last season.

In a lengthy post on X, Mulovhedzi recommended that the player seek professional help to deal with his anger issues. He also detailed how he has helped Gyimah at various teams after fallouts, including the infamous clash with Muhsin Ertugral at Pirates.

“My advice to him is that he must go get help or to go to rehab so that they can help him deal with anger issues because he gets upset so easily,” wrote Ratshibvumo.

“Remember, no club wanted him after his fight with then Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral. But I managed to convince Black Leopards to sign him without a trial. Towards the end of the season, he left them during the COVID-19 camp in the bubble when they were fighting relegation. Securities tried to prevent him from leaving the hotel because of lockdown regulations, but he overpowered them.

“After six months, they told me that he had changed. I then took him to Sekhukhune. But he was released a season later. Then I met him when he was on trial at Marumo Gallants eight months later, and he asked me to help him again because he failed a trial. Then I took him to Magesi to sign without a trial.”

Ratshibvumo further revealed that the defender had already agreed to R100,000 a month salary at Magesi before the U-turn.

“My advice to Edwin Gyimah is that he must apologise to all the people he wronged because in life, no man is an island,” he added.

Gyimah has now been linked with a move to Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Astana.