Edwin Gyimah refutes reports he was sacked by PSL side Bidvest Wits

Midfielder Edwin Gyimah has scuttled reports he was a flop at South African Premier Soccer League side Bidvest Wits and has been sacked.

The former Ghana international explains his contract had run out and refused to extend his stay at the club.

''My contract just ended with Bidvest on 1 July,2019. There was an option for both parties to extend at the end of my contract but I didn’t take the option because I need to also play somewhere and have game time,'' the versatile player told GHANASoccernet.com via email.

''I missed a whole lot of games because Bidvest wanted to register me as a South African. The team was waiting for it to come out before I can be registered.

''So during the league the team was doing well and the guys playing in my position were also doing well.

''It made it difficult for the coach to use me because already I had missed 8 games because of waiting for that documents. So please I wasn't a flop or or I have been sacked from the team.

''The team was always winning and the coach also had trust in those players. That made it difficult for me.''

Gyimah had successful spells at SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates before moving to Sweden where he featured for Helsingborg.