Edwin Gyimah set for trials at South African side Black Leopards

South African side Black Leopards have invited Ghanaian defender Edwin Gyimah for trials as they seek to add the experience player to the club's roaster.

Gyimah left Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2018/19 season and is now a free agent.

However, Black Leopards look to strengthen their team but offering the defender together with Tshepo Tema the opportunity to justify their inclusion.

"Black Leopards are going to use the FIFA week to assess some new players. Tshepo Tema started training with the club today," a close source tells KickOff.com.

"The club has also invited Gyimah for an assessment and he is expected in Limpopo before the end of this week."

The former Wa All Stars player has enormous experience playing in South Africa, having previously played for the Super Sports United, Mpulanga Black Aces and Orlando Pirates. '

Gyimah has 8 caps for the Black Stars of Ghana.