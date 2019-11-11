Edwin Gyimah targets Absa Premiership relegation escape with Black Leopards

Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah has reiterated that he will fight for the colours of Black Leopards in their bid to escape the drop from the South African top-flight league.

The versatile enforcer joined the Thohoyandou Stadium outfit as a free agent in the summer.

After playing a massive role in the side's 2-1 victory against Cape Town City FC on Sunday, Gyimah says he is keen to help the team move further away from the relegation zone.

"I am prepared to fight for the team as I have fought for all the clubs I was with before Leopards," Gyimah said.

'We have lots of experienced players that joined the club and that will make the workload better.”

The Leopards lie 11th on the table with 12 points after 10 round of games in the league.