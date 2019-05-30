Edwin Gyimah’s future at Bidvest Wits in doubt

Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah is uncertain about his future at South African side Bidvest Wits following the expiration of his contract. ​

The 28-year-old joined the Clever Boys during the 2017/18 season after failing to extend his deal at Swedish side Helsingborg.

Despite churning out regular playing minutes in his debut season, the club endured one of their miserable campaigns in the Absa Premiership.

Coach Gavin Hunt ensured they did not repeat their disastrous 2017/18 campaign by guiding them to 3rd on the log, and he will now be hoping to get back to winning silverware once he gets his squad settled for the upcoming season.

The club are looking to bolster their squad in their quest to attain their targets but would have to sell some players before making those purchases.

Reports suggest that star man Daylon Claasen is on his way out of the club while players such as Denis Weidlich, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Vuyo Mere, Edwin Gyimah and Bantu Mzwakali who will see their contracts expire next month, and there has been no word yet about their futures.

Wits are reported to have until May 31 to exercise the options on their players going into the new season, and it certainly looks as though there could be plenty of exits on the cards before 2019/20 gets underway.

Gyimah made just 5 appearances for the side in the just ended season.

He had previously played for Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces and SuperSport United.