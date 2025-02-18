GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Edwin Gyimah's reported move to Magesi FC off

Published on: 18 February 2025
Edwin Gyimah's move to South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Magesi FC has collapsed.

Gyimah, 33, was on the verge of joining the side after training with the team but the two parties failed to reach an agreement for a permanent contract.

According to the former Orlando Pirates midfielder, he arrived in Polokwane from Ghana to sign a deal that was promised, but the club gave him the runaround. Magesi FC belated offered Gyimah a contract, but it had no salary details.

Gyimah is available on a free transfer after leaving Sekhukhune United at the end of last season.

He has rich experience having played for SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Pirates, Bidvest and Black Leopards in South Africa.

She also had a stint with Swedish side Helsingborgs IF.

