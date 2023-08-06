Edwin Tuffour calls for unity in former club Asante Kotoko ahead of next season

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Edwin Tuffour Frimpong has urged all stakeholders of the club to set aside their differences and work together to win more trophies.

Frimpong, who played for the Porcupine Warriors between 2015 and 2018 believes the club could have achieved greater things last season if they had dealt with their differences in a better way.

Frimpong told Kessben Sports: “If you want to compete with the big clubs, unity is key as well as the money. They (Kotoko) should put aside their differences and unite to return to their past glories. When that happens, they can easily win the league title. It was easy for them to have won the league last season but the disagreements denied them the title.”

The Ghanaian giants will commence their pre-season training on Tuesday, August 8 2023 under newly appointed head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as they aim to reclaim the premier league title.

By Suleman Asante