Effective communication key to Samartex's Ghana Premier League triumph, says owner

Samartex owner Richard Duah Nsenkyire has attributed the club's Ghana Premier League triumph this season to their effective communication strategies.

Samartex confirmed themselves as champions after a 1-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars last Sunday, an impressive feat given this is only their second season in the top flight.

Nsenkyire highlighted the importance of various strategies that played a significant role in their success.

"Our communication strategy, farewell strategy, and motivation strategy (how to get much closer to the players) played a huge role in the team’s success," he stated.

He elaborated on the club’s approach to maintaining direct communication with players through a dedicated platform that includes the technical team, management, players' committee, and himself.

"We also have a players’ platform, which includes the technical team, management, players committee, and myself, where players can have direct access to me when they are not able to resolve their personal issues. So, communication was very key towards our GPL success."

Nsenkyire also emphasized the significance of their preseason preparations. "We decided to embark on an eight weeks preseason before we played the Nsenkyire Cup. So, we realized all our mistakes and found solutions before the start of the season. At the time clubs were struggling in the league, we were already at our peak. We were ready for the league. In fact, we won the league in the first round. I knew we would win the league because of how prepared we were for the campaign. Our preparation was different from last season," he said in an audio aired on Wontumi FM.

This historic victory means that Samartex will now compete in the CAF Champions League next season, marking a significant milestone for the club.