Efsborg hero Jalal Abdulai recounts bittersweet night; scores first league goal but sent off

September 25, 2023 will be a red letter day in the career promising Ghanaian striker Jalal Abdulai.

On the night at Orjans Vall, the 18-year-old scored his first-ever goal in Swedish top-flight and also for his side Efsborg on 89 minutes but was dismissed for accumulating yellow cards in added on time.

Abdulai was brought on in the 73rd minute to replace Sveinn Gudjohnsen when the going was tough for the visitors.

Elfsborg were heading for their third consecutive defeat when Abdulai popped up with the solitary strike on 89 minutes.

Abdulai collected a sublime pass close to the center circle and raced into the box from the left and then pulled the trigger.

''It feels very good. I scored and it was good for the team. We needed the points,'' he said in his post-match speech. ''The opportunity opened up on one side and I tried a shot. It was a very nice goal. I am very happy about it.''

Abdulai could not hide his joy and celebrated wildly taking off his shirt which got him a yellow card.

Then, in the 93rd minute, he was booked for a second yellow card after going in for an aerial challenge.

He explained: ''Yes, because it was the first time, I scored a goal. It was in the 89th minute and there wasn't much left in the game so I felt it was okay. Now I am very happy.''