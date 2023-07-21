Egnatia forward Raphael Dwamena nets brace in thrilling UEFA Conference League clash against Ararat Armenia

Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena continued his rich goal scoring form for Albania club KF Egnatia after netting a brace in the eight-goal thriller against Ararat Armenia in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

The lanky forward forced the game to penalties after netting twice in extra-time as Egnatia were eliminated from the competition.

Dwamena was also on target in the first leg in Armenia as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, after a 5-5 aggregate scoreline, the game had to be decided from 12 yards, and misses from teammates Arbin Zejnulla and Emiljano Musta meant the Albanian club's European adventure came to an end.

Egnatia started the game on a bright note after Fernando Medeiros opened the scoring just four minutes into the match.

But the visitors levelled 13 minutes later through Wilfried Eza before Redi Kasa restored Egnatia's lead nine minutes to half time.

Adriano Castanheira forced the game to extra-time with a second half leveller for Ararat Armenia.

Dwamena gave the host the lead but Ararat levelled and took the lead through Tenton Yenne and Jose Julio but the Ghanaian striker had other ideas after scoring late in extra-time.