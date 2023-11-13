Egnatia mourn loss of captain Raphael Dwamena after fatal heart attack

Albanian side KF Egnatia expressed their condolences after the sudden passing of captain Raphael Dwamena, who suffered a fatal heart attack during a match against Partizan.

The club released a statement saying, "The 25th minute of the match with Partizan was a moment of panic for all of us as our captain Raphael Dëamena fell to the ground leaving us all speechless." Despite receiving immediate medical attention both on the field and at the Rrogozhine Hospital, Dwamena, unfortunately, did not survive.

The club remembered the Ghanaian striker as a hero, stating, "The captain who fought in every battle did not manage to overcome the heart attack today, leaving this world as a hero."

On behalf of the club's president, Agim Demrozi, the statement extended the deepest condolences to Dwamena's family and thanked the wider sports community for their support during this difficult time.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the late captain Raphael Dwamena and thank the entire sports community for their solidarity," the club wrote.

Dwamena's tragic death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with many clubs and players expressing their sympathies and paying tribute to his memory.

Dwamena scored 12 goals in 12 appearances for the club this season.