Egypt coach Rui Vitoria distances himself from Zamalek crisis amid unfounded association by Egyptian FA

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria has denied any involvement in the management crisis between Zamalek club and Portuguese Sporting Lisbon and expressed his anger at the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) for linking him to the issue.

According to a source close to Vitoria, the Portuguese coach was upset when Ihab Al-Komi, a member of the EFA's Board of Directors, suggested that Vitoria, along with his compatriot Nilo Vingada, had mediated the crisis between Zamalek and Sporting Lisbon.

In statements to Kooora, the source confirmed that Vitoria had no involvement whatsoever in the matter, either directly or indirectly, and that it was not within his jurisdiction to do so.

The source also highlighted that Vitoria's focus is currently on preparing the Egyptian national team for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they will face Ghana in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Zamalek is facing a financial crisis due to a fine of one million 500 thousand dollars imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for their part in the controversial transfer of player Emmanuel Amuneke. The club's board of directors, led by Hussein Labib, are still searching for ways to pay the fine and resolve the issue.