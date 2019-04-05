Egypt Embassy to support Ghanaians for 2019 AFCON

The Egyptian Embassy in Ghana has announced a package for the Ghanaian spectators ahead of the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Cairo, Egypt.

The embassy intends to collaborate with their national airline, Egypt Air to give Ghanaian sporting public a comprehensive package which will include ticketing, internal flights and accommodation for the fans.

This according to them is their way of creating an enabling environment for more Ghanaians to visit their country for the 2019 AFCON scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 19.

This was made known by the Ambassador H.E Emad Magdy Hanna when Ghana’s Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah paid a courtesy call in him at his residence last Wednesday.

The Ambassador explained that the decision is the Embassy's way of ensuring that Ghanaian football fans get the opportunity to travel and support the Black Stars in Egypt.

He further assured of the Embassy’s readiness to support the Ministry to develop and promote sports and further enhance other socio-economic activities between the two countries.

He acknowledged and commended the Sports Minister for his diligent approach in empowering the youth through the National Youth Authority (NYA) as well as his zeal towards the development of sports infrastructure in the country.

The Minister on his part expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his commitment in ensuring a smooth facilitation for Ghanaians to travel and participate in the upcoming tournament.

He said government will not renege on its commitment to develop and promote youth and sports activities in the country.

The minister was accompanied by the Chief Director at the ministry, Frank Quist.