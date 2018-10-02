Egypt express readiness to host any African tournaments

Egypt's Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi said that the country is ready to host any tournament related to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at any time.

Sobhi, who attended the CAF general assembly held in the resort town Sharm el-Sheikh, said that sports play an important role in connecting people and spreading peace all over the world.

"Egypt has a huge sports infrastructure, as we’ve hosted numerous international sports tournaments throughout the year," the minister said.

"Egypt is ready to host the CAF's tournaments at any time," he added.

"We thank the Confederation of African Football for selecting Egypt as the hosts of the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations next December, as well as awarding us with the U-23 African Cup of Nations next year," Egypt's Youth and Sports Minister concluded.