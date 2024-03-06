Egypt FA struggles to contact Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for March international break

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) is facing difficulties in contacting Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to EFA board member Ehab El-Komy.

Despite the efforts of new head coach Hossam Hassan and his team, they have been unable to reach Pharaoh's captain for the New Zealand match during the March international break.

El-Komy clarified that there are no issues between Salah and the new head coach, but rather a lack of communication.

"The Egyptian national team, led by Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan, can’t communicate with Mohamed Salah so far," he said.

"So far, there hasn’t been any meeting between Hossam Hassan and Mohamed Salah, but there is no dispute between the two parties."

The EFA board member revealed that the Minister of Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, will mediate a meeting between the two parties to improve the situation.

"The relationship between the Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi and Mohamed Salah is excellent.

There is an agreement between the EFA and him to work on resolving any issues related to the national team," El-Komy explained.

Salah was forced to leave Egypt's camp during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast due to injury and has only played 45 minutes since returning to Liverpool.

The club has attributed his limited playing time to muscular problems.