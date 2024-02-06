Egypt legend Hossam Hassan appointed as coach

Egypt has appointed former international and three-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, Hossam Hassan, as the new head coach, and his twin brother, Ibrahim Hassan, as the technical director of the national team.

This decision follows the termination of ties with Portuguese tactician Rui Vitoria after Egypt's disappointing performance in the AFCON held in Ivory Coast.

The Pharaohs suffered a round of 16 elimination through a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo, marking a challenging campaign that included three successive 2-2 draws in the group stage against Mozambique, Ghana, and Cape Verde. The early injury to their talismanic captain Mohamed Salah further added to Egypt's struggles.

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) decided to dismiss Vitoria and his entire backroom staff following a meeting of their board of directors.

Despite rumoured links with renowned coaches like Herve Renard, the EFA has entrusted the team's destiny to Hossam Hassan, a football legend with a decorated history in the sport.

Egypt, last crowned AFCON champions in 2010, face challenges in reclaiming dominance in African football and has encountered struggles in other tournaments, including the World Cup.

The appointment of Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan is seen as a strategic move to bring experience and leadership to guide the national team through its next chapter.